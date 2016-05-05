Report: 2 execs who build Tesla's cars are leaving the company

Tesla is losing two executives responsible for building its cars.
Greg Reichow, Tesla’s vice president of production, and Josh Ensign, the electric car maker’s vice president of manufacturing, will depart, Bloomberg reported.
Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.
