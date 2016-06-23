Every parent should follow these 2 easy tips for keeping their kids safe this summer

Flickr/Blondinrikard Fröberg Stay safe by following these two easy tips.

Summer often means attending a plethora of outdoor events like theme parks and festivals. And while it may be hard to imagine losing your kid in a crowd, it does happen.

But there are things you can do to protect your child in case they do get lost.

The Clovis Police Department posted two such things on their Facebook page last week.



1. “Write your phone number on their wrist and cover it with liquid band aid in case you get separated.”

The band aid dries clear, preventing parents’ contact information from being washed off during the day.

2. “Take a photo of them using your cell phone the morning of the event so you have their clothing, hair style, and up to date photo. #BePrepared.”

This way, you know exactly what to look for and to describe to others.

The original #TipOfTheDay was shared back in September, but because the post was so popular, the Clovis Police Department decided to repost the tips just in time for summer.

