2 directors just resigned from the drug company formerly run by Martin Shkreli

KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, which last week fired its CEO Martin Shkreli in the wake of fraud charges, has lost two of its directors.

Tom Fernandez and Marek Biestek resigned from KaloBios’ board of directors, according to an 8-K filed Monday December 27 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

It’s the latest in a wave of departures of top execs from the company, which is set to de-list from the Nasdaq.

It has been a turbulent December for the San Francisco-based biopharmaceutical company, which saw its stock soar in November after Shkreli bought a majority stake in the company, only to see stock plummet after his arrest.

After falling by more than 50% in the wake of Shkreli’s arrest, KaloBios shares were down another 5% at the open Monday December 27.

