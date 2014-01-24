2 Dead In Massive Pileup Involving 'Too Many Vehicles To Count' Near Chicago

Two people were killed today in a massive pileup involving several semi-trailers near Chicago, ABC is reporting.

Officials told ABC the accident involved “too many vehicles to count.” Heavy equipment is being used to search for people who may be trapped underneath the trucks, and buses are being brought in to keep others on the scene warm.

The accident occurred on eastbound I-94, near Michigan City, Indiana.

It’s a scary sight:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.