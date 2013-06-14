2 People Killed In Massive Colorado Wildfires

A wildfire rages on in Black Forest, Colorado June 12, 2013.

Two people have died in a wildfire near Colorado Springs, CNN reports.



El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa told reporters that the remains of two people had been found in area burned by wildfire, which is ripping through the Black Forest northeast of Colorado Springs.

The bodies were found about an hour apart, according to NBC.

A least 360 homes have been destroyed in the fire so far, and more than 39,000 evacuated, NBC reported.

Authorities said the blaze was only 5% contained, and that some 13,000 properties in the area were still under threat.

A separate wildfire to the southwest damaged the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park, one of the state’s top tourist attractions, and prompted evacuations of 1,000 medium-security prison inmates.

Other fires have been sparked in the area, several sparked by lightning and fuelled by hot temperatures and changing gusts. Thousands of acres have burned.

The U.S. Forest Service has mobilized a pair of defence Department cargo planes to help, and Gov. John Hickenlooper authorised $10.15 million to help pay for firefighting costs after declaring disaster emergencies for the Black Forest and Royal Gorge fires.

