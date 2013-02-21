2 Chemical Tankers Collided In The Gulf Of Mexico

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Two chemical tankers collided early this morning in the Gulf of Mexico, about 70 miles south of Galveston, the Coast Guard is reporting.Around 4:30 a.m., the 385-foot Chem Sea and 557-foot Bow Kiso collided while both were en route to Houston.



No significant damage resulted. A fuel leak in the engine room of the Bow Kiso was patched, and the crew pumped the remaining fuel into an auxiliary tank.

The Coast Guard dispatched crews in an HU-25 Falcon Jet and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to assess the situation, and the Marine Safety Unit Texas City, responsible for overseeing marine traffic in the area, will investigate the cause of the accident.

According to MarineTraffic.com, both vessels involved are oil/chemical tankers.

