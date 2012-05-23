2 Charts That Explain Everything You Need To Know About A Greek Exit

Confused by the overwhelming amount of chatter lately about the possibility of Greece exiting the euro?



Dario Perkins, an economist at Lombard Street Research, has produced two flowcharts that explain everything you need to know about the situation.

First, here’s a guide to what will happen at the next round of Greek elections on June 17:

Photo: Dario Perkins/Lombard Street Research

And now a look at the implications of a Greek exit from the euro, should it occur:

Photo: Dario Perkins/Lombard Street Research





For a deeper dive into the implications of a Greek exit…GET READY: This Is What Happens If Greece Exits The Euro >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.