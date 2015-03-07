The 5 most ridiculous items featured in 2 Chainz's new 'Most Expensivest' show

“I’m 2 Chainz and I’m flamboyant, I like the fancy things, and I’m always craving for something more.”

This is the tagline rapper 2 Chainz uses to introduce the new season two of his GQ web series, “Most Expensivest Shit,” in which the 37-year-old tries out all of the fanciest toys, food, gadgets, and craziest luxury goods in the world.

With 18 episodes in the can so far, we’ve rounded up five of the most outrageous below.

1. A $US2 million car

2 Chainz visited Cooper Classic Cars in New York City to check out the rarest vintage rides that money can buy, including this $US2 million 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL.

The dirt alone on the car is worth $US20,000, ownerElliot Cuker tells the rapper.

2 Chainz was especially impressed by the car’s gullwing.

Watch the full cliphere.

2. $US30,000, Limited Edition Headphones

“In the early ’90s, Sennheiser gave its engineers a mission: make the best headphones ever, irrespective of price,” explains Gizmodo. “They came up with the Orpheus HE90. Only 300 were made. They initially sold for $US16,000. Today they sell phone upwards of $US30,000 on eBay.”

2 Chainz got his hands on the headphones, which he says “are even louder than they look.”

Here are the headphones in their special case:

For listening purposes, the headphones must beplugged into the mate unit, called a stereo amplifier, which is an amp just for the headphones.

“It’s the closet you can get to live music,” says the headphone owner.

Watch the full clip here.

3. A $US4,000 Toothbrush

Germany’s Reinast luxury toothbrush is the most expensive toothbrush in the world.

It is made of Titanium, has a patented coating, and it’s antibacterial so it helps fight the bacteria that causes cavities.

Every month, new bristles are sent to the toothbrush owner, so it really lasts a lifetime.

And, it’s even customisable.

Watch the full cliphere.

4. The $US295 Le Burger Extravagant from Serendipity 3

“This burger costs more than your iPhone,” the rapper says while introducing the Guinness Book of World Records’ most expensive hamburger.

Why the price tag?

Check out the list of ingredients: Japanese Wagyu beef infused with white truffle butter, cheese that has been aged 18 months in a cave, shaved black truffles from Italy, heirloom tomato ketchup, quail eggs, and $US200 per ounce caviar — all held together with a gold and diamond toothpick.

Watch the full clip here.

5. A giant pipe filled with cannabis that costs $US800 an ounce

2 Chainz tried out a ridiculously large pipe filled the world’s most expensive weed.

The world’s two most expensive cannabis are called “Isla” and “Top Shelf, ” which are canned Cannabis. It is actually cut off the plant, trimmed, put it in the cans, sealed, and cured in the cans.

It costs $US100 per can or $US800 an Ounce.

Once the pipe is ready to be smoked, it’s so big that it has to be lit with a blow torch.

The rapper seemed to thoroughly enjoy himself.

2 Chainz also tried out 24K gold, handmade edible rolling papers.

Two sheets will set you back $US20, or 12 sheets for $US55.

Watch the full cliphere.

