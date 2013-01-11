2 Buses Crashed On A New Jersey Highway This Morning

Photo: NBC New York Video

At least 17 people were injured, two critically, after a commuter bus heading to New York City collided with school bus in New Jersey.TV footage of the scenes showed the school bus is on its side, with the other bus crashed into a tree with a branch is protruding through the roof of the vehicle.



Emergency services pulled out people of the wreckage on stretchers at the scene of a crash. It is believed no students were injured in the crash.

The accident occurred one day after a high-speed commuter ferry from New Jersey crashed into a dock in Manhattan, injuring dozens.

