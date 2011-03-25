Billion Dollar Startup Spotify Hiring Up In New York

Photo: andrew mace— on flickr

Spofity, the European music startup that just landed a $100 million investment at a $1 billion to $2 billion valuation from DST, is hiring up in New York.CEO and cofounder Daniel Ek just tweeted, “Spotify is looking for rockstar engineers and product people in NYC!”



Specifically, Spotify is looking for a graphic designer, an interaction designer, and a software engineer.

According to Spotify’s Web site, New York is the only place the company is looking to hire in the US.

Spotify subleases office space at Google’s massive New York office in Chelsea, Peter Kafka reports.

Spotify hasn’t launched in the US yet, but when it does, some industry watchers expect it to explode in the Facebook ecosystem, perhaps unseating incumbents in the music distribution space the way Zynga used Facebook to unseat incumbents in the video game space.

Or maybe the huge licensing fees the Spotify will have to pay to labels will drag the whole thing down like so many other Internet music startups.

We’ll see!

