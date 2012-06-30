2 Airline Credit Cards Worth Your Time

Out of all the different kinds of reward credit cards available to cardholders this season, I think airline credit card deals provide the most long-term value — provided you fly often and can stay (mostly) loyal to one airline, of course.



I have personally used air miles earned via my credit card purchases to book and redeem several free flights. The process is fairly easy.

One of the best advantages you can get right “out of the gate,” so to speak, is to find a card offering a competitive sign-up bonus. For example, right now if you visit our revamped deals comparison page here and click through to the second or third page, you should see two promotional airline credit card deals with higher than average sign-up bonuses:

The Gold Delta SkyMiles Credit Card, which is offering 30,000 Bonus Miles after a $500 spend within the first 3 months.

The new American Airlines card, Citi Platinum Select / AAdvantage VISA Signature, which is offering 30,000 Bonus Miles as well after spending $1,000 on the card within the first 3 months. (Both are, in my opinion, excellent values. And owning an airline credit card can lead to other travel benefits: the Gold Delta SkyMiles card, for example, offers Priority Boarding to cardholders and you can also “check your first bag FREE – for up to 9 people on your reservation – on every Delta flight.”)

The American Airlines credit card also provides you with Priority Boarding (saves you a lot of frustration, and makes it easier to find overhead space for your carry-on bags), and American Airlines cardholders get “a $100 American Airlines Flight Discount every cardmembership year with qualifying purchases and cardmembership renewal.”

Click here to see these 2 airline credit card deals, apply online, read customer reviews, and more.

Also don’t rule out the Capital One Venture Rewards card deal featured here, which is our favourite airline card (you can get 10,000 Bonus Miles, plus you earn a shockingly good 2 miles for every $1 spent, and miles can be used on any airline — or toward any legitimate travel expense, including car rentals and hotel stays).

It’s a great choice for those who want to earn air miles, yet don’t necessarily want to be tied down to only one airline’s rewards program.

Two other programs worth looking into are Virgin America’s credit card, which has 0% intro APR for 15 months on balance transfers (quite unusual for an airline rewards card), and the JetBlue Airways credit card, which has excellent integration with that airline’s TrueBlue program. You’ll also earn 10,000 TrueBlue points after your first purchase.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card promotions site, and as such we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including some of the offers and cards mentioned or featured herein. This article originally appeared in slightly different form on Credit Card Outlaw‘s homepage.

