At New York Startup 1stdibs Employees Eat Catered, White-Table Cloth Lunches

After selling DoubleClick to Google for $3 billion, David Rosenblatt could have ridden board seats and startup investments off into the sunset, never working again.
Instead, Rosenblatt is now the CEO of a New York-based startup called 1stdibs.
1stdibs is an online antiques marketplace. In 2012, 1stdibs dealers sold $650 million worth of merchandise, with transactions averaging around $2,000.
Rosenblatt stepped in for founder Michael Bruno, who ran the company for 10 years before taking a $60 million investment from Benchmark in 2011 and bringing in his own replacement.
Rosenblatt hired up, took another round of funding, and he says 1stdibs traffic is up 200% over last year.
1stdibs sells fancy goods, and it’s a pretty fancy place to work, too.
Every Wednesday, the company serves employees a catered white table cloth lunch.
A couple weeks ago, we stopped by during lunch and took a tour of the office.
Like all of the furniture in the office, this bookcase was carefully selected for the space. It was purchased from a dealer many years ago.
Part of what makes the space feel less like an office and more like swanky Manhattan apartment, are the curtains on the windows.
It makes for a pleasant environment for employees like Clair Watson. She's a fashion director who's been with the company 5 years.
... and for Ben Tider, Director of Audience Development and Analytics and Jill Chernin, Senior Manager, Retention Marketing, to have a quick chat. 1 month.
His desk was originally for sale on the site, but eventually became part of the office decor. It was re-finished and laquered bright red.
