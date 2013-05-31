At New York Startup 1stdibs Employees Eat Catered, White-Table Cloth Lunches

After selling DoubleClick to Google for $3 billion, David Rosenblatt could have ridden board seats and startup investments off into the sunset, never working again.



Instead, Rosenblatt is now the CEO of a New York-based startup called 1stdibs.

1stdibs is an online antiques marketplace. In 2012, 1stdibs dealers sold $650 million worth of merchandise, with transactions averaging around $2,000.

Rosenblatt stepped in for founder Michael Bruno, who ran the company for 10 years before taking a $60 million investment from Benchmark in 2011 and bringing in his own replacement.

Rosenblatt hired up, took another round of funding, and he says 1stdibs traffic is up 200% over last year.

1stdibs sells fancy goods, and it’s a pretty fancy place to work, too.

Every Wednesday, the company serves employees a catered white table cloth lunch.

A couple weeks ago, we stopped by during lunch and took a tour of the office.

