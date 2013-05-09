America's Deadliest Infantry Division Show's Off Everyday Life On Instagram

Boy was I amazed when I saw the Marine Corps’ deadliest division had an instagram account.



(We didn’t have no instagram in the old Corps.)

Even more surprising was that not all the photos were of training events. It’s easy to miss the forest for the trees in that case — all that shooting and scooting makes for easiest photo-ops.

Instead, here you’ll get a chance to see a bit of every day life for America’s Marine infantry.

