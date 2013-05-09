America's Deadliest Infantry Division Show's Off Everyday Life On Instagram

Boy was I amazed when I saw the Marine Corps’ deadliest division had an instagram account.
(We didn’t have no instagram in the old Corps.)
Even more surprising was that not all the photos were of training events. It’s easy to miss the forest for the trees in that case — all that shooting and scooting makes for easiest photo-ops.
Instead, here you’ll get a chance to see a bit of every day life for America’s Marine infantry.
This would actually be considered part of earning the paycheck for Marines, who adhere to somewhat strict body composition and fitness standards.
A small outpost beneath the SoCal sun: Marines can sweep out an area, set up security, and deploy bases like this in a matter of hours.
Training with a full combat load (180 rounds, flak and ballistic plates) occurs all over Pendleton's deserts and hills.
Mechanics can generally be picked out by their coveralls. Marines can be picked out by their bad haircuts.
This is what the Navy's hovercraft looks like. It carries Marines, vehicles and weapons over the water, then over the beach.
There's a very distinctive sound to the 50 calibre machine gun. The sound of America's enemies running can't be heard over it.
This is what it looks like if you're a coastal country that's gotten on the bad side of the Marines.
Here a group of young Devil Dogs listen to one of the few remaining World War II Native American code talkers.
Every year the oldest and youngest Marines in the room eat the first pieces of Marine Corps birthday cake.
Formation is a part of life. Regardless, it's no fun standing in them for hours on end while one Marine or another gives a speech.
Marines take marksmanship seriously at all levels. Every Marine qualifies, every year — aside from unit training events.
And this is just practice. (Generally) Marines will practice pulling the trigger and visualising a bullseye for at least a week prior to even firing their weapons for qual.
Pendleton is a beautiful piece of property, and actually doubles as a wildlife preserve, housing a decent handful of America's remaining Buffalo.
And we can't forget about the fabled Marine Corps silent drill team. Executing precise movements, synchronised, without a sound (but rifle striking flesh).
On any given day, on your ride to work, you can see Marine Recon at work, fast roping onto some imaginary target.
We can't forget about live-fire exercises. The only time Marines stop firing is if they see wild life ... or a fire.
