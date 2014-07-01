This Video Shows How Apple's Fingerprint Scanner Is Going To Make Life A Million Times Better For Everyone With IOS 8

1Password is a password manager for Mac, Windows and iOS that creates strong passwords for every website you use and remembers them all for you. It’s a useful way to stay secure while surfing the web, but until now, mobile users would have to tediously input their master password every time they open the app.

That’s all going to change in iOS 8, 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman reports. Thanks to the recently-launched Touch ID software development kit and the new app extensions feature, iOS 8 users will be able to use their fingerprints to quickly and easily unlock 1Password’s master password, which then allows the app to supply passwords directly to Safari for secure sites like Amazon and Gmail via the app extensions feature.

The two Vines you see below were captured by iOS 8 beta tester Gabriel Nevado (via MacGeneration).









AgileBits, the development team behind 1Password, says the current version of 1Password for iOS 8 is still an early build and some functionality will likely change by the time iOS 8 releases to the public this fall. But at the very least, 1Password shows how developers can use the iPhone 5S’s fingerprint scanner and the new app extensions feature to integrate their software within other apps.

