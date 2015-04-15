This could be the Apple Watch's first killer app

1Password is an extremely useful password manager that works on computers, phones, and tablets. And now it will work on your Apple Watch.

AgileBits, the development team behind 1Password, announced Tuesday that 1Password for Apple Watch has arrived — even though the first batch of Apple Watches won’t ship for another two weeks.

In a blog post, AgileBits describes how 1Password for Apple Watch can help you wherever you go, right from your wrist:

If you need the code to open your garage door, one of your one-time passwords, or to look up your credit card number while phoning in an order for pizza, 1Password is right there for you.

In an example, AgileBits describes how you might forget your locker combination at the gym, but if you’ve stored that combo in 1Password, you can easily summon the password on your Apple Watch so you can get into your locker without fumbling for your phone.

This app could be huge on the Apple Watch. People are searching for the “killer app(s)” that will set the Watch apart from other Apple devices, and finding your passwords for various apps and services seems ideal for a watch, rather than a phone or computer, since you want to access the data quickly and securely but still keep your hands free to enter that password. This is particularly useful in situations where you need to remember a code or password but you don’t have a computer directly in front of you.

It’s still unclear how Apple Watch owners will be able to unlock the password manager on their wrists, but we’ll assume it has the same security measures as Touch ID, which won’t work if you take the Watch off after it’s been paired with your phone. We’ve reached out to AgileBits and we’ll update this post when we learn more.

