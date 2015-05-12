I'm even more obsessed with 1Password thanks to app integrations

I’d already fallen in love with 1Password, an app that stores all your login info behind a single super-secure password, allowing you to use dozens of unique passwords without trying to remember more than one. (It’s one ofseveral popular password managers.)

The user experience has gotten even better recently with an increasing number of 1Password app integrations on iOS.

Using the app on mobile, after all, had been a notably worse experience than on desktop. On desktop, users can log into any account by clicking a browser extension or an app running in the background. On mobile, users had to leave an app, open 1Password, find and copy the relevant password, and then go back to the original app to use it.

Now certain apps offer a prompt to suck in login info from 1Password with several taps and a fingerprint scan.

For instance, to log into payment app Venmo you start by tapping that key hole icon:

Then tap the 1Password button that pops up:

Then scan your fingerprint:

Then tap the appropriate Venmo account and you will be signed in:

It took three taps and a thumb scan to get into Venmo. That’s a big upgrade from the old 1Password, and it’s much easier than life without a password manager (where you’d have had to remember a password, ideally one that is complex and unique, and then type it in myself — a nightmare).

And yes, there’s an Apple Watch app.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.