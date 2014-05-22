A Doorman For A Trendy NYC Nightclub Was Allegedly Beaten By MMA Fighters After Turning Them Away

1Oak 1Oak, a trendy club in New York City’s Meatpacking District.

Talk about a tough door.

The doorman to the celebrity-studded club 1Oak was allegedly beaten by a group of seven men early Monday, including two members of the mixed martial arts group Gracie clan.

Craig Molesphini, the doorman, claims Renzo Gracie and his cousin Igor, along five other men, launched a “premeditated attack” after he didn’t let some members of the group in. He described the scene as something out of the Bruce Lee film “Enter the Dragon,” according to The New York Post.

He told The Post, “In my entire 14-year career, I have never seen anything like this. At 1:30 a.m. a grey van pulled up, parked in the middle of the street, seven men exited the vehicle and started creating mayhem, screaming, pointing, starting to pick fights with the security guards. One man, [who] I later learned was Renzo, came in my direction, threw the velvet rope on the floor, ran straight into my chest and knocked me back onto the concrete floor onto my elbow. He was on top of me for 20 seconds, trying to punch me, but I wrapped both my arms around his neck so he couldn’t hit me, before somebody pulled him off.”

The seven men were charged with gang assault. Molesphini suffered a “suspected fractured elbow and shoulder,” according to The Post.

The Gracie clan is the famous Brazilian family who started the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The pair were released on $US10,000 bail.

