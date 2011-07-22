1M/1M Strategy Roundtable For Entrepreneurs: Crowd Sourced Funding Exchanges - An Emerging Trend

Those of you who are familiar with my work know that I do a lot of trend spotting.



Some recent trend posts on my blog include There’s a Trend To Spot In Groupon’s Growth Rate, Customer Service and the Social Web, SaaS Enabled BPO, Near-shoring and U.S. Policy.

During this week’s roundtable, I spotted yet another trend. We had two crowd sourced funding ventures, peerbackers and Ekjaa. When two out of four pitches in a session are from the same category, it most certainly makes me take notice.

Earlier, of course, we covered AngelList at length, also a crowd sourcing venture in the angel financing space, and this week, we have covered SecondMarket, which is powering Facebook’s private market capital raising.

peerbackers

Today, Andrew Rachmell from Boca Raton, Florida, discussed peerbackers, a crowdsourced fund raising platform to help very early stage entrepreneurs raise small denomination funding ($50, $100) from friends, family, and peers to help finance the prototype development phase with about $25,000 in seed financing.

My first reaction is that raising $25,000 in $50 to $100 chunks will be very, very difficult. I suggested that Andrew tap into some family offices and corporate CSR programs to inject some liquidity to the exchange, otherwise entrepreneurs would not engage.

Quipu Applications

Next, Michael Issa, from the San Francisco, CA, pitched Quipu Applications, which is a cloud based business plan financial modelling application. Michael has almost 90,000 free users and is looking for a way to be in the deal flow of people looking for business plan software. That customer is typically searching on Google, and Michael needs to orchestrate his SEO, blogging, and guerrilla p.r. efforts to get them. Meanwhile, he can start monetizing his 90,000 user base also with the 1M/1M affiliate program discussed above.

Endeavour Press

Then Nadia Ahmad from Centennial, Colorado, presented Endeavour Press, a concept-stage e-publishing venture for the legal industry. Nadia’s idea is rather nebulous yet, and I advised her to go through the 1M/1M curriculum to get it into a more concrete framework.

Nadia’s situation is one that we’re starting to see often these days. She doesn’t have any background in business, and has a concept that she has started developing. This is a perfect stage to join 1M/1M and follow the methodology. By doing so, she can prevent herself from making a lot of avoidable mistakes and would have a direct path to validation or invalidation of her idea without wasting valuable months and years of her life on unworthy projects.

Ekjaa Foundation

Finally, Harsha Mukherjee from Hyderabad, India, pitched Ekjaa Foundation, yet another crowd sourced funding exchange for NGO and social entrepreneurship. Harsha is facing a question whether or not to cast her venture as a non-profit. My advice is to use the for-profit model.

You can select the business you like best of those discussed today through a poll on the 1M/1M Facebook page.

The recording of today’s roundtable can be found here. Recordings of previous roundtables are all available here.

