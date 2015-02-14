This deal on wireless storage and secure cloud backup won't last long [79% off]

Say hello to one of the best deals on wireless storage and super secure cloud backup.

The storage bundle comes with two things: an IDrive wi-fi wireless 1 TB hard drive and a one-year subscription to IDrive pro personal 10TB cloud backup.

The IDrive Hard drive enables you to back up data locally and then access it instantly without having to worry about internet lag.

And the IDrive pro personal 10 TB cloud back-up let’s you consolidate all your data in one secure place and access it from anywhere.

IDrive 1TB Hard Drive & 10TB Cloud Backup Bundle: $US475.00 $US97.00 [79% OFF]



