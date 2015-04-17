This 19th-century sea fort has been converted into a luxury hotel -- complete with a nightclub, a mall, and even a laser tag arena

Dennis Green
No Man's Fort viewAnna KunstThe view from No Man’s Land Fort

Some people dream of getting married in a castle. For everyone else, there’s No Man’s Land Fort off the coast of southern England.

It’s not a castle — but it’s definitely unique.

It’s a Victorian-era sea fort that’s been completely renovated by AmaZing Venues into a luxury hotel that sleeps 44. There’s also an events space.

Being a fort smack dab in the middle of the sea means it has a spectacular 360 degree view of the surrounding water and islands.

And if views aren’t your thing, there’s the “LaZer Battle Arena,” mini golf, hot tubs, fire pits, spa facilities, a cabaret-style bar, shops, and restaurants packed into the space.

Welcome to No Man's Land Fort, an sea fort built in the middle of The Solent straight.

It was built between 1867 and 1880 to defend the island city of Portsmouth from suspected French invasion. The fort is about a two hour drive from central London.

The Victorian-era fort has been completely refurbished by AmaZing Venues for use as a hotel and reception venue.

Just look at that view!

There are 23 luxury bedroom suites around the fort, which sleeps 44, ranging from $672 a month for this room ...

... to $1,000 a night for the Superior Suite ...

... and the similarly priced penthouse Lighthouse Suite, which has four levels and a glass floor.

All the suites have been renovated to the highest luxury hotel standards.

Two huge helipads on the fort's roof shuttle guests from the mainland.

They can also arrive by speedboat.

Once the fort opens this spring, you can rent a suite on a nightly basis -- or the entire fort for a private event.

No matter your choice, you'll also get to enjoy on-site amenities, such as the LaZer Battle Arena, sea mini golf, hot tubs, fire pits, spa facilities, a cabaret-style bar, shops, and restaurants.

