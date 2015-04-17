This 19th-century sea fort has been converted into a luxury hotel -- complete with a nightclub, a mall, and even a laser tag arena

Anna Kunst The view from No Man’s Land Fort

Some people dream of getting married in a castle. For everyone else, there’s No Man’s Land Fort off the coast of southern England.

It’s not a castle — but it’s definitely unique.

It’s a Victorian-era sea fort that’s been completely renovated by AmaZing Venues into a luxury hotel that sleeps 44. There’s also an events space.

Being a fort smack dab in the middle of the sea means it has a spectacular 360 degree view of the surrounding water and islands.

And if views aren’t your thing, there’s the “LaZer Battle Arena,” mini golf, hot tubs, fire pits, spa facilities, a cabaret-style bar, shops, and restaurants packed into the space.

