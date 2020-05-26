A 171-year-old church in Connecticut that was converted into a 3-bedroom home just hit the market for the first time in 50 years. Here's a look inside.

Joey Hadden
Peter J. DePatie/Pete’s Precision Photo, LLCThe church is located at 33 Prospect St. in Essex, Connecticut.
  • A 19th-century church converted into a three-bedroom home in Essex, Connecticut, is on the market for $US1.3 million.
  • The 8,543 square-foot building has high ceilings, a rooftop patio, another large outdoor deck, and two kitchens.
  • Take a look inside the New England home. Susan Malan at William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In Essex, Connecticut, a church dating back to 1849 has been converted into a family home — and it’s currently on the market for the first time in 50 years.

Peter J. DePatie/Pete’s Precision Photo, LLC

The house, valued at $US1.3 million, is located near the Connecticut River.

Peter J. DePatie/Pete’s Precision Photo, LLC

It was completely rebuilt between 1985 and 1996.

Peter J. DePatie/Pete’s Precision Photo, LLC

The house has three bedrooms. Each comes with an ensuite bathroom.

Peter J. DePatie/Pete’s Precision Photo, LLC

There are also two full kitchens, one of which is oversized with three ovens and two dishwashers.

Peter J. DePatie/Pete’s Precision Photo, LLC

The dining room has a long table that can comfortably seat 20 people, according to the listing.

Peter J. DePatie/Pete’s Precision Photo, LLC

The first floor of the house has an exercise room. Listing photos also show that the home has a game room with a pool table.

Peter J. DePatie/Pete’s Precision Photo, LLC

Per the listing, the home was renovated with wood, marble, and stone fixings.

Peter J. DePatie/Pete’s Precision Photo, LLC

Despite its modern appliances, some parts of the home still look like a church, thanks to its high ceilings and carefully preserved details.

Peter J. DePatie/Pete’s Precision Photo, LLC

On the third floor, for example, there’s wooden structural detailing on the walls and ceiling.

Peter J. DePatie/Pete’s Precision Photo, LLC

There are also several custom windows in the home, which allows for plenty of natural light to seep in.

Peter J. DePatie/Pete’s Precision Photo, LLC

The most unforgettable part of the house just might be its steeple, which has been converted into a rooftop patio.

Peter J. DePatie/Pete’s Precision Photo, LLC

The rooftop patio opens up to views of Essex and the Connecticut River.

Peter J. DePatie/Pete’s Precision Photo, LLC

Around back, there’s a large outdoor terrace.

Peter J. DePatie/Pete’s Precision Photo, LLC

The property also features a heated two-car garage. Susan Malan at William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

Peter J. DePatie/Pete’s Precision Photo, LLC

