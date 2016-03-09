CNN unearths 1999 footage of people reacting to a potential Donald Trump presidential campaign

CNN published years-old footage on Tuesday of people on the street reacting to the idea of a Donald Trump presidency in 1999.

That year, Trump formed an exploratory committee to run in the 2000 election as a Reform Party candidate.

Most people CNN talked to then weren’t on board.

“Donald Trump for president? Ludicrous,” one man said.

“I’m a little concerned about individuals who don’t really have a track record in politics,” another man said.

A woman called it the “most ridiculous thing,” while another man called it “idiotic.”

“Overall, I’m pretty tired of people with a lot of money getting into politics,” a woman said.

“I don’t trust him,” one man said. “He’s rich and makes deals, he’s a power broker, and I would never trust him. I would never vote for Donald Trump.”

But one person did say he was in favour of the real-estate mogul.

“I think he’d be good because I’m a Republican and I’m for big business,” he said. “I’d vote for him.”

In a piece he wrote for The New York Times after deciding against running that year, Trump said America was not ready for a businessman president.

Watch part of CNN’s footage below:

