This Video Explains Why The 1998 'Godzilla' Movie Was A Complete Disaster

Godzilla 1998 Sony/Screen Junkies

If you’ve never heard of Screen Junkies, you’re about to have a new weekly must-watch.

The YouTube channel puts out a series of Honest Trailers for popular movies, both old and new.

They have looked at everything from “Star Wars” to “Batman & Robin,” and even “Frozen.” They’re all pretty spot-on, picking out obvious plot holes and coincidences you may not notice in big Hollywood blockbusters.

This week, ahead of the new “Godzilla” film, Screen Junkies released an Honest Trailer for Sony’s heavily panned 1998 adaptation of the monster. It’s a must-see if you’re heading out to see the new version this weekend.

1998’s “Godzilla” went on to make $379 million worldwide, so it wasn’t a total box-office bust; however, Sony’s picture was trashed by both critics and audiences. (The movie sits at 25% on Rotten Tomatoes.)

The film is such a taboo topic that at the New York City press junket for the new film, actor Ken Watanabe told us they don’t speak about the 1998 movie.

Watch the honest trailer:

Here’s a brief breakdown of what made the film did wrong:

Matthew Broderick is given a silly, hard-to-pronounce name that everyone gets wrong in the movie.

Niko tatopoulos matthew broderickScreen Junkies

Godzilla is essentially made into a giant lizard.

Godzilla 1998Sony / Columbia

This overly-done French foreign intelligence agency.

French agency godzilla 1998Screen Junkies

It pretty much killed the career of Maria Pitillo who won a Razzie for Worst Supporting Actress.

Maria pitillo godzilla 1998Screen Junkies



The U.S. military destroys more of NYC than Godzilla.

Godzilla 1998 nyc



It felt like a “Jurassic Park” ripoff.

Jurassic park godzilla 1998Screen Junkies

