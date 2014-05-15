This Video Explains Why The 1998 'Godzilla' Movie Was A Complete Disaster

If you’ve never heard of Screen Junkies, you’re about to have a new weekly must-watch.

The YouTube channel puts out a series of Honest Trailers for popular movies, both old and new.

They have looked at everything from “Star Wars” to “Batman & Robin,” and even “Frozen.” They’re all pretty spot-on, picking out obvious plot holes and coincidences you may not notice in big Hollywood blockbusters.

This week, ahead of the new “Godzilla” film, Screen Junkies released an Honest Trailer for Sony’s heavily panned 1998 adaptation of the monster. It’s a must-see if you’re heading out to see the new version this weekend.

1998’s “Godzilla” went on to make $379 million worldwide, so it wasn’t a total box-office bust; however, Sony’s picture was trashed by both critics and audiences. (The movie sits at 25% on Rotten Tomatoes.)

The film is such a taboo topic that at the New York City press junket for the new film, actor Ken Watanabe told us they don’t speak about the 1998 movie.

Watch the honest trailer:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s a brief breakdown of what made the film did wrong:

Matthew Broderick is given a silly, hard-to-pronounce name that everyone gets wrong in the movie.

Godzilla is essentially made into a giant lizard.

This overly-done French foreign intelligence agency.

It pretty much killed the career of Maria Pitillo who won a Razzie for Worst Supporting Actress.





The U.S. military destroys more of NYC than Godzilla.





It felt like a “Jurassic Park” ripoff.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.