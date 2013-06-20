Steve Jobs Talks About His Legacy In This Never-Before-Seen 1994 Video

A 1994 video of Steve Jobs discussing his legacy has bubbled to the surface this week.



It was shared by YouTube user EverySteveJobsVideo and we found it via MacRumors. This is a never-before-seen clip from a 20-minute interview originally produced by the Silicon Valley Historical Association as part of a documentary called “Steve Jobs: Visionary Entrepreneur.” (Available for purchase here.)

In it, Jobs says that all the work he’s done in his life to that point “will be obsolete by the time I’m 50.” He’s pleasantly self-aware about this. He compares the tech industry to “building a mountain,” where he’s simply trying to contribute his own layer of sediment.

