Everything You Need To Know About The 1994 Assault Weapons Ban

In 1994, Congress passed a law that banned many semiautomatic rifles. That ban expired in 2004, however, amid partisan gridlock and lobbying from the NRA.



As Congress considers new proposals in the wake of a shooting at a Connecticut elementary school, we decided to take a look at the original ban and its flaws.

Produced by Robert Libetti

