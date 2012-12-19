Everything You Need To Know About The 1994 Assault Weapons Ban

In 1994, Congress passed a law that banned many semiautomatic rifles. That ban expired in 2004, however, amid partisan gridlock and lobbying from the NRA.
As Congress considers new proposals in the wake of a shooting at a Connecticut elementary school, we decided to take a look at the original ban and its flaws.
Please enable Javascript to watch this videoProduced by Robert Libetti
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.