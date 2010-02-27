CIA Document Reveals What The Agency Thinks Beijing Would Do In Response To An Arms Sale To Taiwan

Vince Veneziani

Lately the subject of US arm sales to Taiwan has re-emerged, only to Anger leaders in Beijing. This is an old story that keeps brewing up from time to time — so old in fact that in 1992 the CIA drew up a document on this very subject.

Via our friends at TheBack9 we see the CIA’s “The Impact on Beijing of US Reconsideration of F-16 Sales to Taiwan.”

The document details a scenario of selling multiple F-16 jet fighters to Taiwan despite Chinese resistance. The good stuff comes on Page 4 of the document, in which we find out how China might retaliate from an arms sale.

One thing you don’t see mentioned: Any kind of massive treasury dumping. Of course, this was in 1992.

1992 CIA document Page 4

The entire document is embedded below for your viewing pleasure.

CHINA TAIWAN 1992 CIA DOC

