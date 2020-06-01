A design firm used 3D printing to transform a 1991 Honda motorcycle — take a look at how they completed the 2-year project

Vagabund Moto Vagabund V13.

Vagabund design studio transformed a 1991 Honda NX 650 motorcycle into a custom offroad vehicle.

Many of the new elements were 3D printed, including the fuel tank.

The entire project took about two years.

Vagabund design studio in Austria builds custom motorcycles, and one of their latest creations was fully updating a 29-year-old motorcycle with 3D printing.

Designers spent two years designing, prototyping, and building the Vagabund V13 using custom and 3D printed parts. The studio is dedicated to redesigning motorcycles, like this BMW from 1983 and this Honda from 1972. Their designs take inspiration from classic motorcycle styles without being bound by them, leading to their motto “We’re not reinventing the wheel, but we’re rethinking it.”

Here’s how the studio updated this motorcycle from the 1990s.

The model was originally a 1991 Honda NX 650 dominator.

To create the new motorcycle, the studio spent over two years developing ideas and realising them.

Designer Stefan Leitner told Business Insider that one of the hardest parts of the project was achieving a minimalist look while making the V13 a capable offroad bike.

They also made the motorcycle street legal in Austria, which took other compromises and work.

Leitner also said that because the project was done completely in-house, prototyping was a big factor in why it took so long.

Many of the additions are 3D printed, which was also time consuming.

Vagabund added all new handlebars, controls, and levers.

The licence plate holder was custom made….

…with a new brake light and turn signal combination.

One of the biggest undertakings of the whole project was the 3d printed fuel tank…

…along with completely rebuilding the engine.

The seat was also custom designed…

…and newly reupholstered with alcantara.

A custom rack on the motorcycle carries extra fuel for long trips.

The rack is magnetic for easy attachment.

It has power coated wheels with stainless spokes.

By the end of the project, the fuel tank, rear end, air filter cover, indicator light bracket, and handlebar switch housings were all 3D printed.

Nearly every other piece on the old base was custom made.

It also got all-new wiring.

