VIDEO: An Extremely Disturbing Interview With Jerry Sandusky From 1987

The Today Show dug up a video from an interview with Jerry Sandusky from 1987 about his Second Mile foundation, and it's extremely disturbing.



He said: “I enjoy being around children, I enjoy their enthusiasm, I just have a good time with them.” And “Everybody needs something to care for them. Sometimes they don’t want it, sometimes they don’t understand what you’re trying to do, but they want to be disciplined.”

