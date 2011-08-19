Buddy Ryan's Coaching Tree: The Legacy Of 1985 Chicago Bears defence

Buddy Ryan

Photo: Chicago Bears

The 1985 Chicago Bears are widely considered to have the best defence in the history of the NFL.En route to a victory in Super Bowl XX, the 15-1 Bears demolished all comers, winning their three playoff games by a combined score of 91-10, including two shutouts.



Most of the credit for that success goes to defensive Coordinator Buddy Ryan and his revolutionary “46 defence”.

The 1985 Bears defence produced four NFL head coaches and two Hall of Famers (not counting head coach Mike Ditka), plus two additional defensive specialists in Ryan’s two young sons, who currently prowl the sidelines in the NFL.

Even though Ryan is long retired and Super Bowl XX a distant memory, the legacy of Ryan’s legendary defence lives on.

The 1985 Chicago Bears Defensive Coordinator Buddy Ryan is on the back row, second from the right. After his successful 1985, season, Ryan went on to coach the Philadelphia Eagles and the Arizona Cardinals. But he also left behind a roster of impressive defensive minds. DB Jeff Fisher – Former Head Coach, Tennessee Titans Fisher was hurt before the 1985 season and did not play that year, but instead became a special assistant to Ryan. Fisher followed him to the Eagles the next year, launching his own successful coaching career. Before being let go this spring, Fisher was the longest tenured active coach in the NFL, running the Houston/Tennessee franchise for 16 years, leading them to the six playoff appearances and one Super Bowl. LB Ron Rivera – Head Coach, Carolina Panthers A former defensive coordinator for the Bears (he played his whole 9-year career in Chicago) and Chargers, Rivera is starting his first head coaching job with Carolina this season. LB Leslie Frazier – Head Coach, Minnesota Vikings The defensive coordinator for the Vikings was promoted to head coach in the middle of last season after the firing of Brad Childress. Frazier was hurt during the Bears' Super Bowl victory, making that championship the last NFL game he ever played in. LB Mike Singletary – Linebackers Coach, Minnesota Vikings A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Singletary was head coach of the 49ers for two seasons, before being fired last year and joining Frazier's staff in Minnesota. LB Brian Cabral – Associate Head Coach, University of Colorado After his playing career ended in 1986, Cabral went the college route, coaching linebackers at Purdue before joining the staff at Colorado where he's been since 1998. Cabral briefly served as interim head coach of the Buffaloes in 2010, but remained as Associate Head Coach under new head man Jon Embree. DT Steve McMichael - Head Coach, Chicago Slaughter (IFL) After leaving football, McMichael spent several years as a professional wrestler with the WWE, but is currently the head coach of Chicago's Indoor Football League team. DE Richard Dent - Hall of Famer The MVP of Super Bowl XX, Dent has stayed out of coaching, but this year became of the second member of the 1985 defence to reach the Hall of Fame. DB Gary Fencik – Partner, Head of Business Development, Adams Street Partners A graduate of Yale, Fencik got his MBA from Northwestern while playing with the Bears, then went into finance after his playing days ended. After spending time at Well Fargo and UBS, Fencik is now a partner at the Chicago-based private equity firm Adams Street Partners. Rex Ryan (Son of Buddy) – Head Coach, New York Jets Ryan also passed his defensive genius to his sons. Rex is the head coach in New York... Rob Ryan (Son of Buddy) – Defensive Coordinator, Dallas Cowboys ... while twin brother Rob just moved from Cleveland to Dallas as their defensive boss. The 1960 Philadelphia Eagles →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.