Sales Of George Orwell's '1984' Spike On Amazon After NSA Scandal

George Orwell’s classic dystopian novel “1984” has been enjoying a spike in sales this week, and multiple news outlets are attributing it to the NSA surveillance scandal surrounding the PRISM program.



(If you’re unfamiliar with the plot or premise of “1984,” we have a good explainer here.)

As of Tuesday afternoon, the novel was on Amazon’s top 100 best sellers list, and sales have risen about 6,000%, according to the site’s “Movers and Shakers” list, which tracks gains in sales rank over the past 24 hours.

The sales rank of one edition shot up from 7,636 to 164.

NPR points out that sales of Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged” rose in 2008 after the bank bailouts.

There’s no way to conclusively tie the rise in sales of “1984” on Amazon to the PRISM scandal, but we’ve reached out for Amazon for their take on the trend. We’ll update this post if we hear back.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.