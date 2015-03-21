Pictures from the glory days of the JCPenney catalogue

This 1982 JC Penney Christmas catalogue offers a glimpse into just how much our tastes have changed — and how much technology has evolved — in the past 33 years.

The catalogue is 631 pages in total, and the Flickr user Wishbook was kind enough to upload every single page. You can peruse them all here.

The catalogue features everything from clothing, shoes, and accessories to homeware to exercise equipment to toys.

If you don’t have time to look through all 631 pages, here are some of the highlights:

Back when evening frocks weren’t complete without puffy sleeves.

And digital watches were all the rage — and under $US25!

What couple doesn’t want matching onesies?

Every man needs a little sportswear in his life.

No workout is complete without a post / belt massage.

Here’s what people did when they couldn’t play games on an iPad.

