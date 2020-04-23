A rare 1975 Mercedes-Benz Maybach limousine which took 7 years to restore is now on sale for more than $2 million — see inside

Auto Leitner 600 Pullman Maybach W100.

A 1975 Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman Maybach W100 that took seven years to restore is currently on sale for $US2.15 million.

The restoration process was overseen by Mercedes-Benz Classic and Daimler AG with a goal of maintaining its iconic exterior qualities while updating its interior features.

The 45-year-old vehicle now comes with a chilled minibar, a TV, a dimmable glass panoramic roof, and Swarvoski crystals encrusted into the ceiling of the car.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A 1975 Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman Maybach W100 that took seven years to restore is now on sale for $US2.15 million.

The rebuilding and renovation of the vehicle took seven years to complete, between 2007 and 2014. The process – which was overseen by Mercedes-BenzClassic and Daimler AG – was completed with a goal of maintaining its iconic exterior qualities.

Several parts for the car were ordered from Mercedes-Benz’s ultra-luxe Maybach brand specifically for the restoration project to ensure that the W100 could authentically retain its iconic look. But instead of ordering a new gearbox or modern engine, the team restored the 1975 car’s original gearbox and 6.3-litre V8 engine, which has only seen 1,000 miles since its conception 45 years ago.

The car is now being sold by Netherlands-based Auto Leitner for €2.15 million, around $US2.33 million, excluding VAT. Keep scrolling to see the fully restored 1975 Mercedes 600 Pullman Maybach W100:

Despite the strict adherence to maintaining the authentic look of the car, several modern touches were added, such as electrical adjustable seats, and a heater and air conditioning unit.

Auto Leitner 600 Pullman Maybach W100.

Like many modern cars, there are also front and rear cameras, reading lights …

Auto Leitner 600 Pullman Maybach W100.

… and heated and cooled seats.

Auto Leitner 600 Pullman Maybach W100.

However, the upgrades don’t stop at the addition of now-standard amenities.

Auto Leitner 600 Pullman Maybach W100.

There are also several untraditional accessories, like a refrigerator with a minibar and glasses for passengers to enjoy a quick drink on the road.

Auto Leitner 600 Pullman Maybach W100.

The 1975 car has also been upgraded with a TV screen and surround sound systems.

Auto Leitner 600 Pullman Maybach W100.

A glass wall partition separates the front driver’s row with the two passenger rows, one of which is rear-facing …

Auto Leitner 600 Pullman Maybach W100.

… and a fold-out table sits in between the rear-facing and front-racing passenger rows.

Auto Leitner 600 Pullman Maybach W100.

In true luxurious fashion, Swarovski diamonds were also encrusted into the ceiling of the car.

Auto Leitner 600 Pullman Maybach W100.

The flashy vehicle also has a dimmable glass panoramic roof.

Auto Leitner 600 Pullman Maybach W100.

In total, the entire restoration and renovation process amounted to almost €3 million, around $US3.26 million.

Auto Leitner 600 Pullman Maybach W100.

The purchase will come with maintenance and instruction manual books and five of its original keys.

Auto Leitner 600 Pullman Maybach W100.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.