This 1973 Ford is up for auction in Australia – one of only 11 that were made in the wild violet colour. Take a closer look.

A rare 1973 Ford XA GT RPO83 vehicle is going under the hammer at Lloyd’s Auctions.

It’s one of only 11 RPO83’s that were created in the wild violet colour.

Here’s a closer look at the vehicle.

This rare Ford is going on auction.

A genuine 1973 Ford XA GT RPO83 is going on auction on August 29, a verified one for one vehicle made in its combination.

The XA GT RPO 83 is a variation of the popular Ford GT sports car and is going under the hammer at Lloyd’s Auctions.

“Cars in original condition, with chrome bumpers, celebrity affiliation or prominent history or rarity seem to be the assets that are rising in value the most consistently,” Lee Hames, Chief Operations Officer of Lloyds Auctioneers said in a statement.

In July, a 1973 Ford Falcon XA GT RPO 83 hard top “Chicken Coup” sold for $300,909 at auction, according to Car Sales.

Lloyds Auctions expects the Ford to “break records” this weekend. The auction house was responsible for selling a 1969 Holden HT Monaro 57D for $750,000 back in June, the highest ever price for an Australian Holden at auction.

Here’s a closer look at the Ford XA GT RPO83.

The 1973 Ford XA GT RPO83 comes in a sleek wild violet colour.

It’s only one of 11 RPO83’s that were made in wild violet.

The four door sedan is a four speed manual, with its odometer at 91,046 miles (146,524km).

The car has had five owners and comes with the original G800 spare tyre still inside.

There were 130 XA GT RPO83 sedans developed, with only four new cars sold in Tasmania.

At the time of writing, the current bid for the wild violet Ford listed on Lloyd’s was $132,500.

