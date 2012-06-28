Pictures Of New York Harbor From The 1970s When It Was A Dump

Photo: Arthur Tress/U.S. National Archives

Arthur Tress is one of the hundreds of freelance photographers hired by the Environmental Protection Agency in the 1970s to document mounting environmental problems in America. The following set of images shows the deterioration of the New York Harbor area in 1973.



Scenes from Staten Island and Brooklyn depict refuse-laden streams, beaches covered with garbage and abandoned cars.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.