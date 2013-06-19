This Cool Map From The 1970s Shows What NYC's Subway System Could Have Looked Like

In the 1970s, New York City’s Metropolitan Transit Authority did a huge transportation overhaul. Buses, subways, and stations were updated and modernized, bringing the city’s subway system closer to what we have today.
But one eagle-eyed Reddit user spotted an old map from the 1970s that shows what NY’s subway system could have looked like, had the MTA gone with a different plan. (via m101m102m103 on /r/nyc)
Truthfully, it’s not that different. The M train starts and stops in Brooklyn and isn’t affiliated with the B, D, or F, and there are more midtown cross trains, including the Q, X, and E.
There’s also a K line, a U line that runs through Brooklyn all the way up to the Bronx, as well as a bizarre O line that seems to do a loop de loop at 14th street.
Spot all the differences for yourself below (click to enlarge).
Here’s what the New York City subway could have looked like:
And here’s what the subway looks like today:
