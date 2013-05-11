Someone Paid $1.2 Million For A Gorgeous Old Toyota

A 1967 Toyota 2000GT sold for $1.16 million at auction in April, defying the Japanese brand’s image as a maker of affordable vehicles and becoming the most expensive Asian car ever sold.



The 2000GT has been called “Toyota’s E-Type” — a reference to the gorgeous Jaguar sports car from the 1960s — and “the best car you’ve never heard of.”

The record-breaking car is one of only 351 examples ever built, and has been fully restored to its original condition, according to RM Auctions, which sold the car on April 27 as part of the Don Davis collection.

The 1967 beauty has a 2,000 cc six-cylinder engine that produces 150 brake horsepower, good for a top speed over 135 mph. It has only only 62,000 miles on the odometer.

At the same auction, a 1967 Ferrari 300 GTS sold for $1.9 million, and a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing went for $1.2 million.

Here’s more of the now famous 2000GT:

