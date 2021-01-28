Ferrari's weirdest car, the 1962 Breadvan, now has a one-of-a-kind modern tribute — see the Breadvan Hommage

Luuk van Kaathoven/Niels van Roij Design Niels van Roij Design Breadvan Hommage.

The 1962 one-off Breadvan was one of the most bizarre cars ever made by Ferrari.

The new Breadvan Hommage by Niels van Roij Design is a tribute to the original.

Only one Breadvan Hommage exists because it was specially commissioned by a customer.

Without a doubt, the 1962 Ferrari Breadvan was the weirdest thing ever to come from the Italian automaker. Ferrari only ever made one of them. Most recently, though, Dutch car design company Niels van Roij Design created a one-off tribute to the Breadvan from a modern Ferrari.

Meet the Niels van Roij Design Breadvan Hommage. Based on a Ferrari 550 Maranello donor car, van Roij gave it unique headlights and exhausts. The body was then hand-beaten and the interior was handmade.

Since the Breadvan Hommage was designed and built for a single customer, no price accompanied the emailed press release Niels van Roij Design provided on Wednesday. Read on to see the rest of the car.

The Breadvan Hommage is a one-off tribute by Dutch automotive design firm Niels van Roij Design to the 1962 Ferrari Breadvan.

Luuk van Kaathoven/Niels van Roij Design Niels van Roij Design Breadvan Hommage.

Ferrari only ever made one Breadvan and it was based on a 250 GT SWB.

Niels van Roij Design 1962 Ferrari Breadvan.

The car was given a shooting brake rear design for improved aerodynamics in racing.

Niels van Roij Design 1962 Ferrari Breadvan.

The Hommage version also has that familiar shooting-brake rear end.

Luuk van Kaathoven/Niels van Roij Design Niels van Roij Design Breadvan Hommage.

It uses a Ferrari 550 Maranello as a donor car.

Luuk van Kaathoven/Niels van Roij Design Niels van Roij Design Breadvan Hommage.

Source: The Drive

And kept its awesome gated manual transmission shifter.

Luuk van Kaathoven/Niels van Roij Design Niels van Roij Design Breadvan Hommage.

Niels van Roij Design gave the car custom exhausts.

Luuk van Kaathoven/Niels van Roij Design Niels van Roij Design Breadvan Hommage.

The Breadvan Hommage started out as a series of ideation sketches.

Niels van Roij Design Niels van Roij Design Breadvan Hommage sketch.

Then the company rendered the final sketch.

Niels van Roij Design Niels van Roij Design Breadvan Hommage rendering.

That rendering was then turned into a clay model to further help with the visualisation process.

Luuk van Kaathoven/Niels van Roij Design Niels van Roij Design Breadvan Hommage.

The car’s body was hand-beaten by a coachbuilder named Bas van Roomen.

Luuk van Kaathoven/Niels van Roij Design Niels van Roij Design Breadvan Hommage.

He was also involved in the clay model process.

Luuk van Kaathoven/Niels van Roij Design Niels van Roij Design Breadvan Hommage.

The suspension system was supplied by a performance suspension company called Koni.

Luuk van Kaathoven/Niels van Roij Design Niels van Roij Design Breadvan Hommage.

The interior of the Breadvan Hommage is handmade and completely bespoke.

Luuk van Kaathoven/Niels van Roij Design Niels van Roij Design Breadvan Hommage.

The interior is upholstered in blue Alcantara and quilted black leather.

Luuk van Kaathoven/Niels van Roij Design Niels van Roij Design Breadvan Hommage.

The clock reads “Che importa,” which is apparently Italian for “Who cares!”

Luuk van Kaathoven/Niels van Roij Design Niels van Roij Design Breadvan Hommage.

Niels van Roij, the Breadvan Hommage’s designer, calls it “a new original.”

Luuk van Kaathoven/Niels van Roij Design Niels van Roij Design Breadvan Hommage.

Van Roij is also the designer behind a few other projects.

Niels van Roij Design Niels van Roij.

There’s the Niels van Roij Design Adventum Coupe.

Niels van Roij Design Niels van Roij Design Adventum Coupe.

And you’ll remember the Model SB.

Niels van Roij Design Niels van Roij Design Model SB.

Source: Insider

As well as the Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

Niels van Roij Design Niels van Roij Design Silver Spectre Shooting Brake.

Source: Insider

No pricing was announced, as the Breadvan Hommage was designed and created for a single customer.

Luuk van Kaathoven/Niels van Roij Design Niels van Roij Design Breadvan Hommage.

