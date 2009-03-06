There Are No Movies From This Decade Among The Top 25 US Grossers Ever

We don’t think it’ll happen, but all Warner Bros wants out of Watchmen is a repeat of the studio’s 2008 success, the Dark Knight, which $533 million at the box office last year – more than any other movie.



In the grand scheme of things, that’s kind of sad for the movie industry.

$533 million sounds impressive until you start listing some of the movies that made more if you adjust for inflation.

101 Dalmations, anyone?

The fact is, Americans don’t go to the movies like they used to and it’s been that way for almost a decade. There’s lots of disruptive technologies to blame: surround sound, DVDs, HDTV, the Internet, cable — the list goes on. It’s showing in the receipts.

The 10 highest-grossing movies from the 1960s grossed more that 30% more than the top 10 since 2000.

Dark Knight, the highest grossing movie from this decade, ranks 27 on Box Office Mojo’s all time domestic box office list, which is adjusted for inflation:

1 Gone with the Wind MGM $1,454,721,300 $198,676,459 1939^ 2 Star Wars Fox $1,282,461,100 $460,998,007 1977^ 3 The Sound of Music Fox $1,025,390,700 $158,671,368 1965 4 E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial Uni. $1,021,351,200 $435,110,554 1982^ 5 The 10 Commandments Par. $943,200,000 $65,500,000 1956 6 Titanic Par. $924,090,400 $600,788,188 1997 7 Jaws Uni. $922,167,500 $260,000,000 1975 8 Doctor Zhivago MGM $893,775,300 $111,721,910 1965 9 The Exorcist WB $796,094,400 $232,671,011 1973^ 10 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Dis. $784,800,000 $184,925,486 1937^ 11 101 Dalmatians Dis. $719,404,200 $144,880,014 1961^ 12 The Empire Strikes Back Fox $706,900,600 $290,475,067 1980^ 13 Ben-Hur MGM $705,600,000 $74,000,000 1959 14 Return of the Jedi Fox $677,227,800 $309,306,177 1983^ 15 The Sting Uni. $641,828,600 $156,000,000 1973 16 Raiders of the Lost Ark Par. $634,621,400 $242,374,454 1981^ 17 Jurassic Park Uni. $620,682,100 $357,067,947 1993 18 The Graduate AVCO $616,114,000 $104,901,839 1967^ 19 Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Fox $610,745,800 $431,088,301 1999 20 Fantasia Dis. $597,913,000 $76,408,097 1941^ 21 The Godfather Par. $568,242,500 $134,966,411 1972^ 22 Forrest Gump Par. $565,528,400 $329,694,499 1994 23 Mary Poppins Dis. $562,909,100 $102,272,727 1964^ 24 The Lion King BV $556,068,900 $328,541,776 1994^ 25 Grease Par. $553,836,600 $188,389,888 1978^ 26 Thunderball UA $538,560,000 $63,595,658 1965

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.