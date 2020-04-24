A rare British 1961 camper van owned by a CEO accused of fraud is going up for auction — see inside

A 1961 Bedford CA Dormobile by Martin-Walter from the Elkhart Collection is up for an October auction by RM Sotheby’s.

The camper, as well as the other vehicles in the collection, were once owned by Najeeb Khan, an accused fraudster and former CEO of payroll processing firm Interlogic Outsourcing Inc.

The 1961 Bedford CA is estimated to auction off between $US60,000 and $US80,000 and is being offered without reserve, according to RM Sotheby’s.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A 1961 Bedford CA Dormobile Caravan by Martin-Walter once owned by a bankrupt CEO accused of fraud is now up for auction and is estimated to go between $US60,000 and $US80,000.

The camper – which is a part of a larger “Elkhart Collection” and is offered without reserve – was confiscated from Najeeb Khan, the founder of payroll processing firm Interlogic Outsourcing Inc. who was accused of fraud amounting to over $US100 million,The South Bend Tribune reported.

A judge ultimately ordered Khan to sell most of his car collection – valued at around $US31 million – to pay back his creditors after Khan resigned from the company and filed for bankruptcy.

The entire Elkhart Collection will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s between October 23 and October 24 in Elkhart, Indiana. The auction was originally set to take place in early May, but the event was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides the Bedford CA camper, the auction’s collection will include over 240 cars, at least 30 motorcycles, and a boat, to name a few possessions.

This isn’t the first 1961 Bedford CA Dormobile by Martin-Walter RM Sotheby’s has auctioned: another Bedford CA from a different collection sold for $US39,200 early March.

Keep scrolling to see the one that will be up for auction in six months:

RM Sotheby’s describes the car as a “rare British equivalent to the Volkswagen Camper.”

The vehicle has undergone a restoration, which included new radial tires.

According to RM Sotheby’s, Bedford Vehicles was founded as a part of Vauxhall Motors and General Motors in 1931.

Source:



RM Sotheby’s



In 1952, Bedford created the light-duty CA, and it stayed in production until 1969.

During this time, the CA became a popular chassis of choice for camper van conversions, similar to the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter today.

But by 1987, GM divested in the Bedford name, and about four years later, the company brand was officially retired.

According to RM Sotheby’s, the camper vehicle has a portable refrigerator and gas stove. There’s also a “camping latrine” and 40-litre wastewater tank.

Source:



RM Sotheby’s



Like many modern camper vans, the interior of the 1961 Bedford CA also has storage cabinets and a sink.

The driver seat can unfold to become a small bed.

This driver’s seat, as well as another set of unfolding seats, allows the Bedford to sleep up to four people.

The pop-top expandable roof allows for more headspace in the camper.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.