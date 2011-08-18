WHERE ARE THEY NOW?: The 1960 Champion Philadelphia Eagles

Brookshier was the defensive back quarterbacks feared facing most while sharing the gridiron with the 1960 Philadelphia Eagles. During that season, he was selected to the first team All-Pro roster. Unfortunately, Brookshier's career ended the next season after sustaining a compound fracture in a game against the Bears. He is one of seven Eagles to have their playing number retired.

Like many retired professional athletes, Brookshier became a member of the sports media, however he excelled at it more than most. He started out at WCAU-AM-FM-TV and became their sports director within a year. He left that post to join CBS as a colour commentator for the Eagles in 1965.

In the 1970s, Brookshier teamed with legendary football voice Pat Summerall to co-host This Week in Pro Football. This partnership eventually became the most popular football commentary tandem in the country through most of the 70s. In 1981, Brookshier became a play-by-play guy and Summerall partnered up with John Madden. He continued to act as a play-by-play guy with CBS until 1987.

After a brief foray into radio and real estate consulting, Brookshier retired from all jobs. He lived quietly with his family in the suburbs of Philadelphia until he succumbed to cancer on January 29th, 2010.