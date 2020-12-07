This rare BMW roadster with bids over $1.5 million may become the most expensive car ever sold on auction site Bring a Trailer

Bring a Trailer 1957 BMW 507.

Around 250 BMW 507s were built in the late 1950s, and now one of them is poised to rake in millions at auction.

With the bidding already at $US1.6 million, a stunning 1957 BMW 507 is on its way to becoming the most expensive car ever sold on auction site Bring a Trailer – but it will need to meet reserve for that to happen.

The pandemic has fuelled a boom in online car auctions through companies like Bring a Trailer, RM Sotheby’s, and Hemmings Auctions.

While the auto industry as a whole has taken a beating this year, car auctions are thriving. And popular auction site Bring a Trailer may broker its biggest sale ever come Monday.

The bidding on a stunning 1957 BMW 507 has already hit $US1.6 million as of this writing, and that figure may keep climbing before the auction’s end on December 7. To date, the priciest car ever sold on Bring a Trailer was a 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing that brought in $US1,234,567 last summer.



The potential record-setting sale comes as online car auctions experience a pandemic-fuelled boom in interest. Economic uncertainty has led some to invest in concrete assets like classic cars, and as people spend less money on travel, some enthusiasts now have more money to play around with, representatives from Hemmings Auctions and Bring a Trailer told Business Insider.

Take a closer look at the exceptionally rare BMW up for auction below:

Many consider the 507 to be one of the best-looking BMWs ever built — and its rarity makes it highly coveted and extremely valuable.

Bring a Trailer 1957 BMW 507 Series II.

BMW planned to mass produce the 507, but the project ended up being too expensive, so it stopped at 252 cars built from 1956 to 1960.

Bring a Trailer 1957 BMW 507 Series II.

Source: Automobile Magazine

They tend to bring in millions at auction, and a 1957 model sold for roughly $US5 million in 2018.

Bring a Trailer 1957 BMW 507 Series II.

Source: BBC

This particular car was sold new in Rome and spent most of its life in Italy, before being imported to the US in 2000.

Bring a Trailer 1957 BMW 507 Series II.

It’s gone through lots of work to bring it to showroom condition.

Bring a Trailer 1957 BMW 507 Series II.

The seller says it’s one of only 15 507s delivered from the factory in black. But the paint isn’t original — it was refinished before the car was imported.

Bring a Trailer 1957 BMW 507 Series II.

The car comes with an optional hardtop, which was also refinished.

Bring a Trailer 1957 BMW 507 Series II.

The car sports colour-matched wheels, and several parts have been rechromed.

Bring a Trailer 1957 BMW 507 Series II.

The 507’s butterscotch-leather interior was reupholstered before it was imported …

Bring a Trailer 1957 BMW 507 Series II.

… and its wood-trimmed steering wheel was rebuilt in 2008.

Bring a Trailer 1957 BMW 507 Series II.

But, according to the listing, the car’s mechanicals have stood the test of time better than its interior or its paint job.

Bring a Trailer 1957 BMW 507 Series II.

The 507’s four-speed manual transmission is original …

Bring a Trailer 1957 BMW 507 Series II.

… and although its V8 engine was replaced early in the car’s life, it hasn’t been replaced since.

Bring a Trailer 1957 BMW 507 Series II.

The car is being sold with a factory tool kit that’s housed inside the engine compartment, along with an owner’s manual and a service manual.

Bring a Trailer 1957 BMW 507 Series II.

Its odometer shows approximately 8,500 miles, but the true mileage is unknown, according to the listing.

Bring a Trailer 1957 BMW 507 Series II.

Multiple cars have bid well into the millions on Bring a Trailer and not met their reserve, so we’ll have to wait until Monday to see if this 507 officially breaks any records.

Bring a Trailer 1957 BMW 507 Series II.

