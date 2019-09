From “Old Picture Of The Day” comes this shot of a 1956 IBM hard drive.



It weighed more than 1 ton and stored 5 megabytes of data. It would have taken more than 1,000 of these to store the same amount of data that you can store today in a thumb drive.

Photo: Old Picture Of The Day

