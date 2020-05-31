You can own a virtually brand new 1953 Chevy Corvette, thanks to an owner who hid the car away for nearly 40 years — take a look at the $250,000 piece of history

Classic Promenade Classic Cars 1953 Chevrolet Corvette.

A rare 1953 Chevy Corvette is up for sale after being hidden in storage for nearly 40 years.

The car is one of only 300 ‘Vettes built in 1953, the model’s first production year.

The car shows only 5,800 miles, which is astonishing for a car of its age.

It’s being sold through Classic Promenade in Arizona for an asking price of $US249,800.

An exceptionally rare, barely driven 1953 Chevy Corvette is up for sale after being hidden away in a garage for close to 40 years.

The immaculate ‘Vette – which is asking $US249,800 through Classic Promenade, a dealership in Arizona – shows just 5,800 miles on the odometer and is one of only 300 Corvettes built in 1953, the model’s first production year.

Not only is the car rare and significant, it also has quite the backstory, according to its selling dealer. A 20-year-old Lyle Hill bought the car in 1962, drove it for a few years, and then tucked it away in storage for the better part of the next four decades, which helps explain how the nearly 70-year-old car boasts such astonishingly low mileage.

The stunning, not-so-regular Corvette for sale was brought to our attention by the YouTube channel Regular Car Reviews. Take a closer look at the car below.

After spending most of its life hidden away in a garage, an immaculate 1953 Chevy Corvette is up for sale for $US250,000.

The ‘Vette is one of only 300 that were built in 1953, the sports car’s first production year.

It only has 5,800 miles on the odometer, so it’s essentially brand new when it comes to mileage.

It’s believed to be the lowest-mileage 1953 ‘Vette in existence, according to the selling dealer, Classic Promenade in Arizona.

The Corvette was barely driven in its 67-year lifetime, since it was kept in a garage for nearly four decades.

Its long-term owner, Lyle Hill, bought the car secondhand in 1962 and drove it for four years.

Hill tucked the ‘Vette away in storage in the mid 1960s, with the intention of restoring it …

… but didn’t get around to it until the early 2000s.

In the meantime, Hill became well known in the Corvette community as an expert and a source for rare components.

Eventually, Hill had the car meticulously restored in time for the model’s 50th anniversary in 2003.

After Hill’s death in 2014, the car’s new owner restored it even further, to period specifications.

The car is finished in the original Polo White livery …

… and has its correct tires, red wheels, and hubcaps.

Plus, the car is fitted with a gorgeous red vinyl interior and carpeting.

It also comes with a black convertible canvas top stowed away in its storage compartment.

The car has a “Blue Flame” straight-six engine paired with a two-speed automatic gearbox, and Classic Promenade believes the drivetrain to be original.

The seller notes that the tachometer and clock aren’t working, which is a bit odd for a $US250,000 car. But that’s likely a small price to pay for such a rare and significant piece of automotive history.

