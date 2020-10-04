This one-off, record-holding boat has a Ferrari race engine and a $12 million price tag — see the 1952 Arno XI

DuPont Registry 1952 Ferrari Arno XI Racing Boat.

The 1952 Ferrari Arno XI is a record-holding race boat that uses the engine from a Ferrari Formula One race car.

It currently still holds the world record in the flying kilometre, according to its sale listing at DuPont Registry.

The Arno XI is for sale for $US12 million.

Here’s a boat that you’ve probably never heard of before, or seen in even your most bizarre dreams: the 1952 Ferrari Arno XI. Yes, it’s real. And yes, it’s for sale.

Built to break the world speed record on water, it was proposed by Italian maritime racer Achille Castoldi, according to the listing on DuPont Registry. The boat uses a twin-supercharged, race-prepared engine out of a Ferrari Formula One race car.

The DuPont listing doesn’t include the price of the Arno XI, but a representative for the seller told Business Insider they’re asking $US12 million.

The 1952 Ferrari Arno XI is a racing boat built to break world speed records on the water. It’s now up for sale.

Achille Castoldi, an Italian maritime racer, proposed the idea to Enzo Ferrari himself. Ferrari said yes.

Castoldi commissioned a hardwood, three-point hydroplane with a mahogany veneer covering it.

The upper body was painted in Ferrari red. Enzo Ferrari sent the Scuderia Formula One team to help with the engine.

Enzo Ferrari had his chief engineer, Stefano Meazza, put the 4.5-litre V12 engine from their Formula One race car into the boat.

To make extra power, two superchargers were installed.

After the race tune, the engine could make between 550 and 600 horsepower.

The Arno XI set a world record in the flying kilometre at 150.49 mph.

The record still stands today, its sale listing said.

The listing mentions that because it is the only boat to ever have Scuderia Ferrari power, it’s being completely restored by Ferrari’s restoration arm, Ferrari Classiche.

In its retirement, the boat spends time at shows and doing parade laps.

Recently, it appeared at the 2019 Goodwood Revival, a racing festival held every year in the UK.

Guests there were invited to take an up-close and personal look at the Arno XI.

It is striking in person.

The Arno XI is listed for sale on DuPont Registry. Its asking price is $US12 million.

