There’s a new champion in the war for the most expensive home for sale in America. The trophy goes to “Gemini,” a 16-acre estate located on a barrier island in Manalapan, Florida. Take a tour of the sprawling wilderness compound.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.