Photos From The 1941 Disney Artist Strike That Changed The Studio Forever

Disney artists on strike crowd an employee car as it heads to the studio in Burbank, California.

Photo: California State University Northridge Digital Collection

For five weeks in 1941, Disney cartoonists launched an artist’s strike on the company which ultimately changed the dynamic of the studio. The strike reshaped the rights of Disney animators and made the Mouse House a union shop.



During the production of “Snow White,” animators were said to have worked overtime on the film with alleged promises of bonuses if the film were to take off. Of course, the film went on to be one of the most successful films of 1937, grossing nearly $75 million in that year alone. Despite this, the cartoonists allegedly never received bonuses for their work.

Instead, funds were reinvested back into the company for a new studio featuring a volleyball and badminton courts, a rooftop gym, and a snack shop.

With World War II nearing, Disney found itself in financial trouble with rumours of layoffs pervading.

Highest-paid animator at the time, Art Babbitt, resigned from his post as president of the Disney Company union to head the Screen Cartoonist’s Guild and lead the artists on a strike in May, 1941.

Nearly half of Disney’s more than 800 animators went on strike picketing in front of the studio’s Burbank offices and film screenings.

It took the intervention of F.D.R.’s administration to end the strike five weeks later.

The end of the strike resulted in future salary negotiations by the Screen Cartoonists Guild.

Thanks to Retronaut, for spotting these photos.

