This 1928 Map Of NYC Shows Where All JP Morgan's Offices Used To Be

We’ve discussed how awesome JP Morgan’s Twitter #throwbackthursdays are on the site before — lets do it again.

This week, the bank tweeted out a map of New York City in 1928. On it, are all the locations of JP Morgan’s offices. At the time, the firm was The Bank of Manhattan Company.

The city was far less crowded with inhabitants, so this map definitely gives you a sense that the bank was a big force in the city.

Here’s the Tweet:

#ThrowbackThursday: This 1928 map shows the offices of $JPM‘s oldest predecessor, The Bank of the Manhattan Company pic.twitter.com/mMhLl5OZ86

— J.P. Morgan (@jpmorgan) November 7, 2013

And here’s the map blown up.

