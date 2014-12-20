See Just How Insane Germany's Hyperinflation In The 1920s Was In This Astonishing Chart

The eurozone is about to fall into deflation, but this amazing graphic from researchers at Goldman Sachs shows it’s not the first time that the country’s had some pretty amazing issues with its money.

In fact, using a 10-year moving average, Germany and Europe’s current troubles are barely visible. The country’s post-World War I hyperinflation actually breaks the chart. The inflation was so severe that at the time, doctors thought it caused a mental illness in which patients couldn’t stop writing zeros.

According to “This Time Is Different,” a book by economists Carmen Reinhart and Kenneth Rogoff, inflation peaked at over 200 billion per cent — billion with a “b” — in 1923.



