110 Years Ago, The First US Olympics Were A Disaster [PHOTOS]

Olympic.org The tug-of-war competition, last hosted at the 1904 Olympics.

In 1904, 110 years ago Thursday, the Olympics came to the U.S. The games, only in their third session, were basically a disaster.

St. Louis, the city hosting the event, failed to draw much participation, with the games featuring competitors from only 12 other countries. They even had to wear their own uniforms.

On top of that, the selection of sports was strange. Some were blatantly racist — while others endangered competitors and overlooked cheating.

