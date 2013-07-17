HOUSE OF THE DAY: Tour The Most Expensive Mansion For Sale In America

This past May, a $190 million Connecticut mansion went on the market and became the most expensive home for sale in the U.S.



Now, pictures on David Ogilvy & Associates Realtors website have surfaced that show just how opulent the estate really is.

The 50-acre property dates back to the 1890s, and is currently owned by timber magnate John Rudey.

The 12-bedroom home has 15,000 square feet of living space, 7,000 square feet of basement and attic space, and an 1,800-foot-long driveway. There’s also a grass tennis court, innumerable gardens, apple orchard, greenhouses, 75-foot-long heated pool, and a carriage house.

However, it’s not without flaws. According to The Wall Street Journal’s Alyssa Abkowitz:

While in good condition, the interior needs upgrading; [Owner] Mr. Rudey, for example, had plans drawn up to design a kitchen off the dining room, as the main kitchen is in the basement, which was part of the staff quarters. There are old speaking tubes from pre-electricity days and sleeping porches, which were once used in warmer months before air conditioning was the norm.

If it does sell at the listing price, Copper Beech Farm would be the new most expensive home ever sold in the U.S., surpassing the Montana Ranch rumoured to have sold for $132.5 million to real estate mogul Stanley Kroenke in November 2012.

