HOUSE OF THE DAY: Tour The Most Expensive Mansion For Sale In America

Megan Willett
Cooper beach mansion $190 million

This past May, a $190 million Connecticut mansion went on the market and became the most expensive home for sale in the U.S.

Now, pictures on David Ogilvy & Associates Realtors website have surfaced that show just how opulent the estate really is.

The 50-acre property dates back to the 1890s, and is currently owned by timber magnate John Rudey.

The 12-bedroom home has 15,000 square feet of living space, 7,000 square feet of basement and attic space, and an 1,800-foot-long driveway. There’s also a grass tennis court, innumerable gardens, apple orchard, greenhouses, 75-foot-long heated pool, and a carriage house.

However, it’s not without flaws. According to The Wall Street Journal’s Alyssa Abkowitz:

While in good condition, the interior needs upgrading; [Owner] Mr. Rudey, for example, had plans drawn up to design a kitchen off the dining room, as the main kitchen is in the basement, which was part of the staff quarters. There are old speaking tubes from pre-electricity days and sleeping porches, which were once used in warmer months before air conditioning was the norm.

If it does sell at the listing price, Copper Beech Farm would be the new most expensive home ever sold in the U.S., surpassing the Montana Ranch rumoured to have sold for $132.5 million to real estate mogul Stanley Kroenke in November 2012.

Timber magnate John Rudey's $190 million 50-acre estate is known as Copper Beach Farm.

It has 4,000 feet of waterfront property on Long Island Sound, as well as two offshore islands.

The gigantic property also has 15,000 square feet of living space, as well as 7,000 square feet of basement and attic space. It's huge.

The living room has a beautiful carved fireplace and French doors.

All the rooms have 12-foot ceilings, including the paneled library with its cozy fireplace.

The dining room can easily fit eight guests and has a tracery ceiling.

The huge solarium has a coffered ceiling plus tons of light and views of the water.

Or you could relax on the screened porch with even more panoramas of Long Island Sound.

Facing the water is a 75-foot-long heated pool with hot tub.

Or you could play a few rounds on the mansion's grass tennis courts.

There are so many secret garden pathways you could lose yourself in the flowers.

Or spend your time in one of the estate's two greenhouses, collecting flowers and vegetables.

All in all, it would be pretty great to live here.

